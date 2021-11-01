Suriya’s upcoming film Jai Bhim is already winning hearts. The actor would be playing the role of advocate Chandru who fought for justice for the people of Irular tribe. The film is based on true events that happened in 1993. Ahead of the release of the film, Suriya and Jyotika, who own the production company 2D Entertainment, have donated Rs 1 Crore to the Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust. The couple handed over the cheque to Justice K Chandru (Retd) and members of the trust. The cheque was given in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Rs 1 Crore Donated Towards The Welfare Of The Irula Tribe

Rs. 1Cr was donated towards the welfare of the Irula Tribe, by @Suriya_offl Sir & #Jyotika Ma’am on behalf of 2D in the presence of our Hon'ble Chief Minister of TN @mkstalin the cheque was handed over to Justice K. Chandru (Retd) & members of Pazhangudi Irula Trust.#JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/uvYdGUbo9U — 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) November 1, 2021

