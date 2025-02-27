Rebel, a Telugu action drama directed by Raghava Lawrence, features Prabhas in a gripping role alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Released on September 28, 2012, the film follows Rishi's pursuit of vengeance for his parents' murder. While it received mixed reactions and didn’t perform well at the box office, Rebel played a pivotal role in Prabhas's career. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free, it offers audiences a chance to revisit the early work of the actor, showcasing his intense performance and action-packed sequences in a film that captured attention despite its mixed reception. Pooja Hegde in ‘Coolie’? Makers of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Thriller To Make Special Cast Reveal on February 27 at THIS Time (View Post).

Watch 'Rebel' Movie Fight Scene:

