Ted Sarandos met ‘the legends of Telugu Cinema’ during his three-day stay in Hyderabad. The Netflix CEO posted a few photos on Instagram of his meet-and-greet sessions with the Tollywood stars. Ted can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile while posing with Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati and others. He expressed his happiness citing, “Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can’t wait to come back.” Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and Trivikram Srinivas Pose for Pics With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos!

Ted Sarandos With Tollywood Celebrities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ted Sarandos (@tedsarandos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)