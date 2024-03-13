Home Minister Amit Shah recently met the Telugu language mythological flick HanuMan's team. The Union Minister took to his social media to share pictures from their meeting. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Shah praised the recent superhero movie directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja. He wrote, "The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for their future projects." Teja Sajja also went to his social media to share the pictures from their meeting and wrote, "An absolute honour to meet @amitshahofficial sir Humbled and thankful for your kind words & Encouragement sir" HanuMan OTT Release Update: Is Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's Film Arriving on Zee5 on March 8? Here's What We Know!.

Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Met the talented actor Shri @tejasajja123 and film director Shri @PrasanthVarma of the recent superhit movie Hanuman. The team has done a commendable job of showcasing Bharat's spiritual traditions and the superheroes that have emerged from them. Best wishes to the team for… pic.twitter.com/pt8gNy9Rbh — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 12, 2024

