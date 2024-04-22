Thalaivar 171 Is Coolie! Makers have dropped Rajinikanth's film title teaser. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is action-packed. The teaser depicts intense confrontations with gold smugglers, promising bone-crunching action. What stands out in this title teaser is its monochromatic theme, where everything appears in black and white except for the gold elements, which gleam brightly. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Anirudh Ravichander's music and action choreography by the talented duo, Anbariv. Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Drops Thrilling New Poster Ahead of Rajinikanth Starrer’s Grand Title Reveal! (See Pic).

Coolie Title Teaser Video

