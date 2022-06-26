Naga Chaitanya will be soon seen at the theatres in his next Thank You. Now, ahead of the film's release on July 22, today, the makers dropped a teaser poster of the new song "Farewell", which will be out on June 27 at 4 PM IST. The photo sees Naga dancing his heart out. The Telugu movie is helmed by : Vikram Kumar. Thank You Song Ento Enteynto: Naga Chaitanya, Malvika Nair Take You on an Emotional Ride in This Second Track from the Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)