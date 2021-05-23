With each passing day, the demand to ban The Family Man Season 2 is getting louder. As after the trailer of the series was out, it got embroiled in controversy for allegedly depicting Tamils as terrorists. Now, the latest we hear is that MP Vaiko has also written to Union I&B Minister for a ban on the Amazon Prime series starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni.

#RajyaSabha MP #Vaiko has written to Union I&B Minister asking for a ban on #TheFamilyMan2 series, as it has hurt the sentiments of Tamil People.. pic.twitter.com/Hg4wky8U1s — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 23, 2021

