Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated film, The Greatest of All Time. Recently, he was spotted in Chennai, rocking a clean-shaven look as the film's shooting is in full swing. Now that the Pongal festivities will soon commence, the makers of the film have shared an exciting update regarding the film's release. The director of GOAT, Venkat Prabhu, took to his X (previously Twitter) to share a post writing, "It will be #TheGreatestOfAllTime Pongal" and also tagged Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of AGS Entertainment that backs the film. While the exact release date hasn't been revealed yet, it's confirmed that GOAT is set to hit screens during Pongal next year. The movie features an ensemble cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, and Laila, among others. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay's Clean-Shave Pic from the Sets of His Upcoming Film GOAT Go Viral.

Check Out Venkat Prabhu’s Tweet Here:

