The Greatest of All Time is the upcoming Venkat Prabhu directorial that stars Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. As per latest reports, Trisha Krishnan, who was last seen in Leo, will be playing cameo in the upcoming film. Reports even suggest that she has shot for her portion and there is a possibility of a song sequence as well. An official announcement on Trisha’s casting in The Greatest of All Time is awaited. The Greatest of All Time: Venkat Prabhu Introduces Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal Amir As ‘The GOAT Squad’ on Pongal 2024 (View Pic).

Trisha To Play Came In The Greatest Of All Time

Latest BUZZ: #Trisha plays a cameo in #TheGreatestOfAllTime film. She has shot for the film at a studio in the city for some days. That would include a song as well. The entire team of GOAT will be seen in combination with Trisha in the scene. #Leo2 #Thalapathy69 @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/yLejInfyek — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) March 14, 2024

