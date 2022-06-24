The makers of Thiruchitrambalam have released the first single titled “Thaai Kelavi”. Featuring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, it is a peppy, fast-paced number composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by the film’s lead actor. This fun track will get you grooving instantly! Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on August 18.

Watch The Lyric Video Of Thaai Kelavi Below:

