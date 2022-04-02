Makers of Ravi Teja's first pan-India film Tiger Nageswara Rao unveiled the pre-look motion poster of the period drama. The motion poster introduces Ravi as the lead Tiger Nageswara Rao. He looks absolutely strong and powerful in the clip. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously. Tiger Nageswara Rao: Makers of Ravi Teja’s Period Film Rope In Gayatri Bhardwaj After Nupur Sanon.

