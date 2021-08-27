The release date of Nani's next titled Tuck Jagadish is finally out! As the actor took to social media and announced that his Telugu masala film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film was supposed to hit the big screens in April but got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Tuck Jagadish on Amazon Prime Video:

