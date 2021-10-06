It has been a long time since fans are waiting for the release of Thala Ajith’s film Valimai. Directed by H Vinoth, the upcoming action thriller has seen several delays due to the ongoing pandemic. But fans of Thala Ajith are in for a treat as few new stills from the film have hit the internet. These stills have been featured in a Tamil-language weekly magazine named Ananda Vikatan. In one of the pictures, you’ll see Ajith in a biker avatar, whereas in another he is seen posing with his reel family. Valimai is all set to be released in January 2022.

Thala Ajith

Another Valimai Still

The Handsome Hunk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)