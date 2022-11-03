As fans await for an update from Varisu, the makers of the film have shared the most amazing news for all. The promo of the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will be released today at 6.30pm. Take a look at the poster below: Thunivu Release Date: Ajith Kumar-H Vinoth's Film Confirmed to Arrive on Pongal 2023, To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu.

Varisu First Single Promo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)