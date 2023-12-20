It's a wrap for Varshangalkku Shesham! The film starring Pranav Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and Vineeth Sreenivasan among others has officially completed filming. The makers announced the news with a picture on Instagram featuring a 'Pack Up' placard. Vineeth Sreenivasan himself took the helm as director, while the film is produced by Merryland Cinemas. While the exact details of the story remain under wraps, it reportedly revolves around a group of friends. Additionally, the makers have clarified that the plot has no connection with the real life of Sreenivasan's father. Vineeth Sreenivasan Birthday: Nivin Pauly Shares a Throwback Pic and Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Varshangalkku Shesham Director on Insta!

