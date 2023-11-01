Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding celebration commenced with a lavish cocktail night on October 30 and pics from the party were all over the internet. Now the new pics that have surfaced online are from VarunLav’s traditional pre-wedding festivities. These pictures are from Varun and Lavanya’s haldi and mehndi ceremonies. For the haldi, the couple twinned in yellow outfits, whereas for the mehndi, they twinned in pastel coloured outfits. Nithiin with his wife Shalini Kandukuri, Chiranjeevi and many other members of the mega family were seen in attendance. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Couple Begins Celebration With Grand Cocktail Night; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Others Attend the Event (View Pics).

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Pre-Wedding Festivities

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Vows Magazine (@weddingvows.in)

#VarunLav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MobileMasala (@mobilemasala)

Grand Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavan Kalyan Mbs (@mbspavankalyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)