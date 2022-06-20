Actress Vedhika has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (June 20). The actress took to social media and informed the news on her health update. A part from her shared statement reads, "Hi everyone ! Unfortunately I'm down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had high fever which has been coming n going for a couple days now. Please don't underestimate the symptoms, not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever ( Over 103F ). Also pls don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again." Vedhika Birthday: 11 Pictures Of The South Siren That Prove She Is A Complete Water Baby!

