The first sneak peek for the Tamil film Veeran is now out! The video starts off with a laser bringing great destruction to a village. The video then cuts to Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and Athira Raj who is soon to be engaged to another man. Then enters a stone placed at the centre of a temple that gives powers to the hero. The villain of the film is a scientist in a white coat who sits in his lab and plots to destroy the temple for the laser. Safe to say Veeran will be filled with action. Anbarivu Movie Review: Netizens Hail Hiphop Tamizha’s Film As A Perfect Family Entertainer On Twitter!

Watch Veeran Trailer Here:

