Tovino Thomas teams up again with directors Akhil Paul and Anas Khan for Identity, slated for Hhit theatres in January 2025. The film’s teaser, released on December 4, offers a glimpse of Tovino Thomas's character, who plays the role of an investigating officer trying to solve a case with the help of Trisha Krishnan, kicking off the case by discussing the shape of a person’s face—pentagonal. One minute 41-second teaser is filled with thrill, sharp intercuts, emphasising face recognition and dark mystery. With Vinay Rai and Mandira Bedi also in pivotal roles. ‘Identity’: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai Unite for a Gripping Crime Thriller – Check First Look Poster!.

‘Identity’ Teaser

