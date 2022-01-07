Anbarivu, written and directed by Aswin Raam, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 7. The film starring Hiphop Tamizha, Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead, features the former in dual roles and netizens are going gaga about his performance in the film. He plays the characters Anbazhagan aka Anbu and Arivazhagan aka Arivu. There are many who have managed to watch the film as soon as it premiered on the OTT platform and even shared their reviews. Twitterati have said that the film is not just a perfect family entertainer, but a film with a good social message too.

A Superb Movie

Kudos To The Debutant Director

A Pongal Treat

Pakka Family Entertainer

All Praises For Hiphop Tamizha

Good Social Message

A Must Watch Film

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)