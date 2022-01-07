Anbarivu, written and directed by Aswin Raam, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 7. The film starring Hiphop Tamizha, Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead, features the former in dual roles and netizens are going gaga about his performance in the film. He plays the characters Anbazhagan aka Anbu and Arivazhagan aka Arivu. There are many who have managed to watch the film as soon as it premiered on the OTT platform and even shared their reviews. Twitterati have said that the film is not just a perfect family entertainer, but a film with a good social message too.

A Superb Movie

Watched #Anbarivu super movie , what a emotion , @hiphoptamizha na amazing performance , good direction Great work @SathyaJyothi_ congratulations for effort pic.twitter.com/Z3K8j75eQY — KokkiKumarRupesh (@kokkirupeshj21) January 7, 2022

Kudos To The Debutant Director

#Anbarivu Template twins dual hero subject|Despite lengthy runtime, with racy screenplay & stellar casting, very well executed by debutant @dir_Aswin|@hiphoptamizha Nepoleon @vidaarth_actor Saikumar AshaSarath splendid performances|That kangeyam kalai 🐂Raja majestic|Family watch pic.twitter.com/FFe9qQAfJS — Srinivasan Sankar (@srinisankar) January 7, 2022

A Pongal Treat

#Anbarivu: Apt Pongal movie for families; it emphasises the power of anbu to unite people. @hiphoptamizha as contrasting twins; mass ruffian Anbu & stylish NRI Arivu Liked Arivu - the younger one who takes all efforts to unite the family, along with his dad played by Saikumar pic.twitter.com/4AoEnEnU2q — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 6, 2022

Pakka Family Entertainer

Just Watched #Anbarivu on @DisneyPlusHS 🤩... A pakka family Entertainment on cards 🥁... @hiphoptamizha na Dual role Pattaya kelapitenga 🔥.. @dir_Aswin na Sambavam 🥳 1st & 2nd half both r lit emotional climax worth for watching ❤️👍... #anbarivureview pic.twitter.com/goHvXvYhpH — 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚒𝚢𝚊 𝚂𝙺  (@itzSuriyaSK) January 6, 2022

All Praises For Hiphop Tamizha

#Anbarivu 🔥🫂 @hiphoptamizha bro you are a vera level bro💥twin role ah kalakitinga missed theatre experience bro♥️ another hit one💯 especially climax stage speech goosebumps🔥💞 @dir_Aswin feel good emotional famil entertainer movie🙌🏻♥️ watch on @disneyplusHSTam @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/nP2Qy4qUt3 — Sea King Ahsan (@AhsanSea) January 6, 2022

Good Social Message

A Must Watch Film

A pakka family entertainer with strong emotional scence@hiphoptamizha madurai paiyan🔥😍 Must watch 🙌#Anbarivu @SathyaJyothi_ — Priyan (@KeerthyPriyan18) January 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)