Television actor Venu Arvind is currently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai post undergoing brain surgery. Reportedly, he is being treated at the hospital. He is best known for his performance in the 1996 Tamil daily soap Kadhal Pagadai. Reports also hint that he has slipped into coma.

Check It Out:

Actor #VenuArvind has slipped into a coma. He is currently under treatment in a private hospital. The actor was affected and recovered from COVID19 and Pneumonia. He also underwent brain surgery. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Acted in #KBalachander and #Raadhika's serials pic.twitter.com/voTDk9rv99 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 29, 2021

