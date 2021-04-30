Senior actor Chelladurai passed away last evening at his residence in Chennai. He died at the age of 84. Reportedly, his funeral will take place today (April 30) at a church.

Check It Out

Senior Actor #Chelladurai Ayya passed away last evening in Chennai.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/ONzFLHclor — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)