Lenaa is known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. A video of the actress has surfaced online that is reportedly from a media interaction for the promotion of her book “The Autobiography of God”. In this video she rambles about ‘multi dimensions’ and ‘multiverse’ and we bet, it will surely blow your mind away. Lenaa says, “You are the multi-dimensional, everything that ever existed or will ever exist or exist at all…because actually nothing exists.” She even went on to say, “The mind is one dimension in which all, the entire universe and all the multiverses, you can now say multiverse…” Watch the viral video below: This Video of Karthi Mistakenly Calling Jayasurya As Kunchacko Boban During Ponniyin Selvan 2 Promotions Goes Viral – WATCH.

Actress Lenaa On ‘Multi Dimensions’ And ‘Multiverse’

