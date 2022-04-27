Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu responded to sexual assault allegations against him in a Facebook Live video. While claiming innocence in the matter and also calling himself the victim of baseless allegations, Vijay Babu says that he owes it to his family and his friends to share his side of the story to the world, and not allow his accuser to hide behind the safety of #MeToo laws while he and his family suffer mental trauma. The actor then revealed the accuser's identity, who happened to be an actress in one of his recent productions, saying he doesn't care about the legal implications of what he has done. Vijay Babu Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Actor Booked for Harassing Woman on the Pretext of Offering Her Roles.

