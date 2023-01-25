There were numerous celebs who made stylish appearance at HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2023. A video from the event has gone viral that shows Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Aditi Rao Hydari having conversation with each other and sharing warm hugs. Vijay looked dapper in traditional ensemble, whereas Adivi was all suited up for the event. Vijay Deverakonda Posts a Shirtless Pic and Sets Internet on Fire on New Year!

Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, Aditi Rao Hydari

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)