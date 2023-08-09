Amid the highly anticipated release of the Kushi trailer, spotlighting a newlywed couple's endearing love saga, Vijay Deverakonda offered a glimpse into his marriage plans. During the event, amidst swirling rumors of his romance with Rashmika Mandanna, the actor candidly shared his thoughts on marriage. Deverakonda admitted to envisioning a married life for himself and disclosed ongoing discussions on the matter. He stated, "I have been finding partners for a while. I have not been ready for marriage. I think now, maybe in a couple of years. Let's see." Kushi Trailer: First Glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Drama Receives Mixed Reactions from Netizens!
