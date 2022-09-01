Vikrant Rona was not only a superhit in Telugu cinema but ardent movie lovers enjoyed watching the dubbed version of the film too. Featuring Kiccha Sudeep, Vikrant Rona is a period drama and is set in the ancient village revolving around mysterious murders. The Telugu version of the film is all set to premier on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 16, 2022. Entertainment News | Kichcha Sudeep's Action Thriller 'Vikrant Rona' to Release on OTT Soon.

Take a look at the Tweet mentioned below:

#VikrantRona (Telugu) to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16th. pic.twitter.com/2Za1nxMxTt — Streaming Updates (@OTTSandeep) September 1, 2022

