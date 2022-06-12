The makers of Virata Parvam​ have dropped the promo of "Chalo Chalo - The Warrior Song" from the film on June 12. Sung by the filmmaker (Suresh Bobbili) himself, the revolutionary energy of the track is next level. The full song will be out today at 6.03 PM IST. The movie stars Rana Daggubati​​ and Sai Pallavi​ in major roles. Virata Parvam Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Intense Love Saga Is High on Violence and Emotions (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)