The leading lady of VT13 has been announced and it is none other than Manushi Chhillar. The Miss World 2017 who had made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj, would be sharing screening space with Tollywood hunk Varun Tej Konidela for this Telugu – Hindi film. The film directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is India’s biggest Air Force action film based on true events. VT13: Varun Tej Announces Next Project; Film to Be Based on True Events (Watch Teaser Video).

VT13 Update

