Telugu actor Varun Tej, who has carved a name for himself in the Telugu industry, has now dropped hints on what his next film is likely to be about. The actor has released a small video about his new film, without disclosing much details. F3 Song Life Ante Itta Vundaala: Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej’s Track Is Vibrant and Peppy; Pooja Hegde’s Dance Moves Are Unmissable! (Watch Lyrical Video).

The sneak peak video of Varun Tej's 13 shows the actor reading a script with eagerness. Quote about bravery in the background gives a hint of the valour of the character that Varun is to play in the film. There is a delightful smile on Varun Tej's face in the end, indicating his satisfaction with the script. He finally keeps a toy aircraft that resembles a fighter plane on the script even as the sound of a plane taking off is heard. Ghani Movie Review: Varun Tej Konidela’s Sports Drama Helmed By Kiran Korrapati Fails To Impress Critics.