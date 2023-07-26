Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Tej in Karuna Kumar's directorial.

As per a statement, Nora will be seen in a vital role in the film. She will also do a special dance number.

The movie, which is yet to be titled, is set in the period backdrop of the 1960s in Vizag. It is currently referred to as VT14.

Varun Tej will also be seen in the action thriller movie Gandeevadhari Arjuna'.

He recently shared the film's teaser.

The teaser begins with a suspenseful scene in which someone looking for "File 13", and then comes Varun Tej as Arjuna. As Varun Tej's agent character readies to set out on a crucial mission to save Nassar, who is being targeted at a UN Summit centred on climate change.

It’s not disclosed why Sakshi Vaidya's character refused to collaborate with Varun Tej. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here is the teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna. Hope you like it!”As soon as the teaser was launched, the actor’s fans flooded the comment section.

Recently, Varun Tej shared the pre-teaser and captioned it, “Here is the pre-teaser of #GandeevadhariArjuna I bet the teaser will have you in overdrive. Coming soon.”

The clip showcased some hardcore action sequences of the film. The film, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on August 25. It is directed by Praveen Sattaru.(ANI)

