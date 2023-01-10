The fifth single from Waltair Veerayya is all set to be released tomorrow, January 11. Titled as “Neekemo Andamekkuva”, the poster featuring Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan features the former being cheesy with the latter. Dressed in quirky yet stylish avatars, it looks like a fun, romantic number. The song will be out at 10.35am tomorrow. Waltair Veerayya Song Poonakaalu Loading: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja Dance Their Hearts Out In This Massy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Waltair Veerayya Fifth Single Neekemo Andamekkuva

