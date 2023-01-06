Waltair Veerayya is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 13 and ahead of its grand theatrical release, the makers have shared a mass poster of Megastar Chiranjeevi and announced the film’s trailer will be released on January 7. While sharing it the makers captioned it as, "Time to experience a sample of the MEGA MASS Poonakaalu." Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film also stars Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine Tresa. Waltair Veerayya Song Poonakaalu Loading: Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja Dance Their Hearts Out In This Massy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Waltair Veerayya Trailer Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)