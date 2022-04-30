If latest reports are anything to go by then KGF Chapter 2's Yash is the latest celebrity who has refused to collaborate with a tobacco brand as he does not want give out wrong message to his fans and followers. The Kannada actor has refused a multi-crore endorsement deal for a paan masala and cardamom brand. Reportedly, the agency that manages ad deals for Yash, Exceed Entertainment, has confirmed this news. KGF Chapter 2: Amul Topical Celebrates the Box Office Success of Yash’s Period Actioner (View Pic).

