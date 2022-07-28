Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on television. It is one of the longest running series which has managed to captivate the hearts of the audience. Clearly, fans of the show cannot have enough of the sartorial comedy it brings to the screens. The actors have had quite a long journey and there are only a few characters who have moved out of the show owing to some personal and professional priorities. #Jethalal Memes, Jokes And Videos Go Viral on Twitter As TMKOC Fans Celebrate Dilip Joshi's 54th Birthday.

From Jethalal flirting with Babita to Popatlal not being able to find a suitable bride for himself, each and every character is distinguished and tickles our funny bones. Along with this, the show also delivers beautiful messages on topical issues. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma completes 14 years today.

On this occasion, we take our readers through some of the most popular and hilarious moments shared by the fans:

How To Get Through A Not So Productive Working Wednesday

The Ghost Effect

The Different Moods of Jethalal

#tmkoc How people calls you can change your whole mood - " Jethaji " " Jijaji " pic.twitter.com/2E340ETGay — Hindi Meme Templates (@hinditemplates) July 23, 2022

Isn’t Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma ‘Pure Entertainment’?

Here Are Some Memes Shared by a Fan

When Jethalal Dances

...and with all ups and down, today it enters into 15th year. From mere a comedy show to becoming daily part of families at 8.30 May Prabhu Shri Ram keep whole team healthy & fit & you keep making us laugh for more and more years to come!#TMKOC #14yearsoftmkoc @AsitKumarrModi pic.twitter.com/vKnj3Cjn1m — Rupesh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@creative_rupesh) July 28, 2022

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Has Some of the Most Loyal Fans

14 years of me having atleast one fixed schedule every day😅 Wrote this last year👇 Now it is 14 years of #TMKOC😀 Congratulations @AsitKumarrModi Sir and Team @TMKOC_NTF #14yearsoftmkoc pic.twitter.com/iWKY4phGeY — The Power of Poetry (@powerofpoetry16) July 28, 2022

