The funniest person in the world Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi of the famous television sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The actor has carved a special place in the heart of the viewers with his hilarious dialogues deliveries and expressions. TMKOC has a separate fan following and they leave no stone unturned to post memes and funny puns based on the series. Twitter today, is flooded with amusing GIFs, clips, and jokes that will make you laugh till you cry! Zomato Consoles Jethalal After Rumours About Babita Iyer Aka Munmun Dutta Dating Raj Anadkat Surface Online.

Happy BirthdayJethalal! 

Our Beloved Tappu Ke Papa! 

Real Legend

Haha! Comedy King! 

Best Till Date! 

