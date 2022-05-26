The funniest person in the world Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi of the famous television sitcom Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The actor has carved a special place in the heart of the viewers with his hilarious dialogues deliveries and expressions. TMKOC has a separate fan following and they leave no stone unturned to post memes and funny puns based on the series. Twitter today, is flooded with amusing GIFs, clips, and jokes that will make you laugh till you cry! Zomato Consoles Jethalal After Rumours About Babita Iyer Aka Munmun Dutta Dating Raj Anadkat Surface Online.

Happy birthday to the legendary actor whose acting backed us during our difficult times and made our childhood just wonderful ♥️ #TMKOC#jethalalpic.twitter.com/ZSgwOydnWR — जेठिया (@BindassLife01) May 26, 2022

Wishing a very Happy birthday to Our beloved @dilipjoshie Sir aka #JethalalGada ❤ The man who entertaining us since 2008 & gave us all a reason to laugh 😁.#jethalal#TMKOC#tarakmehtakaooltahchashmapic.twitter.com/xoKm3rYht4 — Meetul Pitawadia (@MPitawadia) May 26, 2022

Happy Birthday to this LEGEND! One of the best comic actor we could ever have❤️#TMKOC#jethalalpic.twitter.com/KfbM457nGt — 𝒫𝓇𝒶𝒿𝒶𝓀𝓉𝒶✿ RCB❤️ (@PrajaktaSharma8) May 26, 2022

Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi!❤ His acting, his dance, his smile, his walk is as ICONIC as him 😎 Dilip sir playing Jethalal is the biggest blessing to tv industry 🌸#DilipJoshi #Jethalal #TMKOC #TaarakMehtakaooltahChashmah pic.twitter.com/1ZsptOLcGe — ☆ (@_DilHiTohHai_) May 26, 2022

