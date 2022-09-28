SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been garnering quite some applause for its sartorial comedy. It is one of the longest running shows on the channel and now, in its upcoming episodes, the serial will revolve around the Hindu ritual of feeding the crow, wherein Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings. The episode will revolve around Gokuldham society’s tribulation of the crow not eating the offering and how they resolve the issue.

SAB TV shared a glimpse of the same on its social media handle. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Funny Memes, #TMKOC Photos and Videos Go Viral on Twitter After Shailesh Lodha and Other Actors Get Replaced From The Hindi Sitcom.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

