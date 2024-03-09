The year 2024 has been heartbreaking for the anime/manga community. The popular anime series Chibi Maruko-chan's lead voice actor, Tarako, passed away on March 9 at the age of 63. According to her agency, Tarako had been suffering from a disease from the start of the year, but her condition suddenly deteriorated. Tarako lent her voice to the character Maruko in the anime since its broadcast started in 1990. Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Series Creator, Passes Away at 68.

