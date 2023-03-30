South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han has resigned reportedly after a protocol blunder. Ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the US for the upcoming Korea-US summit, Kim allegedly made a blunder in the event scheduling process. As per reports, US First Lady Jill Biden suggested BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s performances for the state dinner. It is further stated that due to lack of feedback from the presidential office, the US government demanded explanation from the South Korean government that led to resignation of Kim Sung-han. BLACKPINK Members Offered $16.2 Million Each for Contract Renewal With YG Entertainment.

Kim Sung-han Resigns

The chief of South Korea's National Security Office, Kim Seong-han, resigned yesterday after it was revealed that he had withheld at least six reports that were related to Jill Biden's decision to invite BLACKPINK to perform at the state dinner. “I have a heavy responsibility… pic.twitter.com/7mQ1XrWeK1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 30, 2023

