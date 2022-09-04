The Weeknd abruptly ended his Los Angeles concert on Saturday (September 3) after he faced an unexpected vocal issue. "I'm going to make sure everybody’s good (and gets their) money back," the singer was seen addressing the audience at his gig. The Idol Teaser: Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd’s ‘Sleaziest Love Story’ Is Coming to HBO Max! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after just 3 songs due to losing his voice: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.” pic.twitter.com/PELyS9pyzt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2022

