Neil Bhatt is a fabulous performer and while the audience appreciates his stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the actor completed 13 years of his journey as Abhi Tarneja is once upon a time hit show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Fans have been showering him with good wishes. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin' Actor #NeilBhatt Dons the Get-up of #KishoreKumar and Performs.

Netizens shower love for Neil as Abhi

Congratulations Neil for completing 13 years as abhi tarneja 13YRS OF ABHI TARNEJA#NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/okE9RAXNvq — 𝘼𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙮𝙖 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙢𝙖 ♡ (@hourly_aish) September 21, 2022

Fans are in love with the actor’s cuteness

Aur ye baccha nhi hai😭😂 damn!!! I won't blame simi 13YRS OF ABHI TARNEJA #NeilBhatt https://t.co/FGzDfg8BSI — Salaam Namaste🙏🏽 (@hiiikiaseho) September 21, 2022

Some think that he is aging like fine wine

When it comes to killing it with attitude... Something never change Aging out like a fine wine 13YRS OF ABHI TARNEJA#NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/fNGXND5QF9 — Taruna Sinha (@tarusinha7) September 21, 2022

His fans think that Neil has broken stereotypes

Abhi was actually wayy wayy ahead of his time when I see that show was made soo long back,it was actually way ahead of it's time and Neil as abhi broke stereotypes with his character for me that was one of the best written ml of that era❤️❤️ 13YRS OF ABHI TARNEJA #NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/szg1izFhiq — passing my time (@sairat76) September 21, 2022

When Neil was inspired by the look of SRK

If I m not wrong , why I feel that Neil's abhi look was much inspired by SRK'S KKHH , Neil is the SRK OF TV INDUSTRY 13YRS OF ABHI TARNEJA#NeilBhatt pic.twitter.com/Oj2S1YXSNf — Taruna (@Tarunakajal07) September 21, 2022

