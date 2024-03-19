It was recently reported that Aishwarya Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Neil Bhatt. The rumours began after reports claimed that she fainted in the middle of her dance performance and received medical attention on the sets. However, Aishwarya has now put an end to the rumours. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she is not pregnant. She asked netizens to stop making assumptions. That's not all; the actress also revealed why she passed out on set. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt Expose Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s ‘Unhygienic’ Habits!.

Check Out Aishwarya Sharma's Insta Story:

Aishwarya Sharma is not pregnant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)