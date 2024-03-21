Rumours were circulating that Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are expecting their first child. Aishwarya, a former participant on Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband, addressed these rumours by issuing a clarification on her pregnancy. A statement from Aishwarya’s publicist to The Indian Express dismissed the speculation as ‘baseless and holds no truth’. Following this clarification, the couple was spotted in the city. Aishwarya and Neil were seen on a lunch date yesterday with Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol. Aishwarya sported an all-white casual look, while Neil looked dapper in a black shirt and white pants. The four reportedly met to discuss a project, although no details about the project have been disclosed yet. Aishwarya Sharma Is NOT Pregnant! Actress Refutes Pregnancy Rumours, Says, ‘Stop Making Assumptions’.

Aishwarya Sharma–Neil Bhatt With Amrita Rao–RJ Anmol

