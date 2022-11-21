1899 recently premiered on Netflix and it had received positive reviews from the audience. Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the Netflix show has been accused of plagiarism. A Brazilian comic artiste, who goes by the Twitter handle @marycagnin, shared a series of her work and alleged that the makers of 1899 ripped off her work and she was given no credit. The artiste also revealed that she was invited to participate in the Gothenburg Book Fair in 2017 where she had showcased her works. Take a look at the posts below: 1899 Review: Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann Elevate This Engagingly Enigmatic Mystery Series From the Creators of ‘Dark’.

1899 Accused of Plagiarism

rts are very appreciated. this is unacceptable and we have to spread it. here’s the original thread by the artist: https://t.co/ijOFy9eqyC — hourly nanami (@hourly_nanami) November 20, 2022

rts are very appreciated. this is unacceptable and we have to spread it. here’s the original thread by the artist: https://t.co/ijOFy9eqyC — hourly nanami (@hourly_nanami) November 20, 2022

The Brazilian Artiste’s Works

Você deve estar se perguntando: como isso é possível? Pois bem, em 2017 fui convidada pela embaixada brasileira a participar da Feira do Livro de Gotemburgo, uma feira internacional muito famosa e influente na Europa. pic.twitter.com/rwzIJ1sg99 — Just Mary (@marycagnin) November 20, 2022

Já chorei horrores. Meu sonho sempre foi ser reconhecida pela meu trabalho nacionalmente e internacionalmente. E ver uma coisa dessas acontecendo realmente parte meu coração. Sabemos que no Brasil temos poucas oportunidades para mostrar nosso trabalho e ser reconhecido por ele. pic.twitter.com/FLoNbzTnUy — Just Mary (@marycagnin) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)