Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka erotica thriller 365 Days: This Day has finally made it to Netflix on April 27. One of the most anticipated films online, fans were waiting with bated breathe for 'this day'. Now, early reviews by netizens who have watched the movie are out and it's mixed. While some have lauded the sex scenes, others have slammed the script. Have a look. 365 Days – This Day Trailer: Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka’s Netflix Erotica Is High on Sex, Love and Betrayal (Watch Video).

Aww

The way 365 Days This Day ended.. There HAS to be a third. #365daysThisDay — ashleigh (@ashleighnicolep) April 27, 2022

Lol

I feel #365daysThisDay isn't supposed to be a good movie just a really good porno with hot actors and beautiful European islands with a touch of violence and we gotta accept that pic.twitter.com/lzUrBP7pDj — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) April 27, 2022

Hmm...

If you extract the sex scenes from the movie, there’s literally no plot left whatsoever. But that’s okay because we’re here for the sex scenes anyway🌚#365daysThisDay — 🍂 (@peace_milly) April 27, 2022

Haha

#365daysThisDay HAD ME SHOOK. The storyline was insane 🤯🤯 the sex scenes were 💦 Jesus Christ. — TillyyAdams (@AdamsTillyy) April 27, 2022

Porn?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)