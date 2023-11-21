Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are on cloud nine as the couple would soon be embracing parenthood. The parents-to-be recently celebrated Diwali and Abhinav has shared a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram. In the second pic, he is seen posing with his pregnant wifey and she looks adorable flaunting her baby bump. While posting these pics, he wrote, “but …i was shining bright ! Happy Diwali again!” Preggers Rubina Dilaik and Hubby Abhinav Shukla Pose in All-White Outfits in Dreamy Maternity Photoshoot (View Pics).

The Parents-To-Be Celebrating Diwali 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)