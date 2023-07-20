Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakkar were blessed with a baby boy on June 19. The couple has now announced the name of their son after a month of his birth. The name was revealed on Insta with their followers with an adorable video post in which the newly blessed parents are seen bursting balloons with several names options and bursting the ones that they haven’t locked on. And at the end Aditya and Tanvi reveal that they have named their child as Krishay Kapadia. Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Shares the News With an Adorable Pic of Their Son.

Aditya Kapadia & Tanvi Thakkar’s Son’s Name Revealed

