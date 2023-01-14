Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the remake of the British series Luther. Starring Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol in the lead, the Disney+ Hotstar series has become the ‘Most Watched Hindi Show In 2022’, as per report by Ormax Media. Ajay took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to all the viewers. He captioned his post as, “Thank you viewers for making my first foray into the OTT-verse a super-duper success.” Rudra The Edge Of Darkness Review: Ajay Devgn’s Disney+ Hotstar Web Series Gets A Thumbs Up From Critics!

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Becomes Most Watched Hindi Show In 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)