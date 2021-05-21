Ankita Lokhande planned a sweet surprise visit to dear friend beau, Pavitra Rishta actor Mahesh Shetty on his birthday with a cake. Mahesh Shetty was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as well and on the occasion netizens missed him too.

Ankita Lokhande Surprises Mahesh Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

SSR's Close Buddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)