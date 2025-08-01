JioStar has reportedly appointed Mahesh Shetty as the new Head of Revenue, Entertainment, following the exit of Ajit Varghese, who had held the position since the company’s formation. As per a report of The Economic Times, the announcement was made through an internal communication from Kevin Vaz, CEO of Entertainment at JioStar. Mahesh Shetty has over 23 years of experience working across the media, entertainment, and FMCG sectors. He has previously held senior roles at Radio Mirchi and PepsiCo. Before JioStar was created through the merger of Star India and Viacom18, he held the position of Head of Network Sales at Viacom18. Starlink Gets Launch Approval: Elon Musk’s Company Granted License To Launch Satellite Internet Service in India, Says Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

